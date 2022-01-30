Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 11:40 pm

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman leads Lahore Qalandars to victory over Karachi Kings | KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman leads Lahore Qalandars towards victory over Karachi Kings by six wickets in the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 11:40 pm
KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman leads Lahore Qalandars towards victory over Karachi Kings by six wickets in the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Fakhar Zaman smashed a 106-run knock-off off 60 balls. With this win, Qalandars have two points on the standings after losing their last game to Multan Sultans.

Qalandars brought down the 171-run target in 19.4 overs, with modest cameos from Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel helping them to victory.

In 20 overs, the Karachi Kings made 170 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Sharjeel Khan batting brilliantly for 60 runs.

Babar Azam and Sharjeel gave Kings a fantastic 84-run start, but other batsmen failed to score big as Qalandars held Kings to 170.

Rashid Khan, a leg-spinner, bowled well, taking up Babar Azam’s wicket with stats of 1-24 in four overs. Haris Rauf grabbed three wickets for 33 runs in four overs, while Hafeez, Shaheen, and Zaman each claimed one wicket.

Fakhar Zaman was named Player of the Match.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and invited Karachi Kings to bat.

KK vs LQ | Squad

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL 7: PCB collaborates with a betting website for the PSL 2022

PSL 7: According to reports, the Pakistani government has become concerned when...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Sharjeel Khan bowled by Mohammad Hafeez's magnificent delivery, watch

PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez of the Lahore Qalandars is known for his...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings set 171-run target for Lahore Qalandars | KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Karachi Kings sets a 171-run target for the Lahore Qalandars...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Sir Viv Richards landed in Karachi to join Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Sir Viv Richards, the mentor and batting coach of the...
3 hours ago
PSl 7: Quetta Gladiators requested to replace Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: According to a franchise official, the Quetta Gladiators have asked...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Ben Cutting, watch

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an Australian all-rounder with Peshawar Zalmi, was wished...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy J7
3 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Galaxy J7 costs...
North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017
4 mins ago
North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017

SEOUL, Jan 30, 2022 (AFP) - North Korea on Sunday tested its most...
8 mins ago
Two traffic policemen among 17 injured in Jaffarabad hand grenade attack

At least 17 people, including two traffic police personnel were injured in...
Oppo Reno 3
14 mins ago
Oppo Reno 3 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Price in Pakistan Oppo Reno 3 Pro cost PKR...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600