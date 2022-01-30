PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman leads Lahore Qalandars to victory over Karachi Kings | KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman leads Lahore Qalandars towards victory over Karachi Kings by six wickets in the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Fakhar Zaman smashed a 106-run knock-off off 60 balls. With this win, Qalandars have two points on the standings after losing their last game to Multan Sultans.

Qalandars brought down the 171-run target in 19.4 overs, with modest cameos from Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel helping them to victory.

In 20 overs, the Karachi Kings made 170 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Sharjeel Khan batting brilliantly for 60 runs.

Babar Azam and Sharjeel gave Kings a fantastic 84-run start, but other batsmen failed to score big as Qalandars held Kings to 170.

Rashid Khan, a leg-spinner, bowled well, taking up Babar Azam’s wicket with stats of 1-24 in four overs. Haris Rauf grabbed three wickets for 33 runs in four overs, while Hafeez, Shaheen, and Zaman each claimed one wicket.

Fakhar Zaman was named Player of the Match.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and invited Karachi Kings to bat.

KK vs LQ | Squad

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

