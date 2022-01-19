PSL 7: Haris Rauf praises Shaheen Afridi, new captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Fast bowler Harris Rauf has praised Shaheen Shah Afridi, the recently chosen captain of the Lahore Qalandars, saying he is a proactive captain who wants to achieve a lot.

PSL 7: Fast bowler Harris Rauf has praised Shaheen Shah Afridi, the recently chosen captain of the Lahore Qalandars, saying he is a proactive captain who wants to achieve a lot.

“Shaheen is a good bowler, and now he will be a successful captain. He is a dynamic captain who wants to do a lot and wants to do well. This is why he set up camp for PSL 7 early so that the players are fully prepared and will perform well in the event,” Haris said.

Haris was also ecstatic that his close buddy Shaheen Afridi was named captain of the Lahore Qalandars.

“Shaheen is a friend off the field, he is a teammate on the ground, and now he is the captain. I am happy that he became Qalandars’ captain, and we will support him to make him successful,” he added.

Haris returned to Pakistan from the Big Bash League in Australia when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) summoned Pakistani cricketers to prepare for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The right-arm pacer, along with Shaheen, will headline Lahore Qalandars’ bowling attack in PSL 7, which will begin on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here