PSL 7: HBL PSL 2022 bio-secure bubble will begin tomorrow

PSL 7: The bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) biggest event, the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, will begin tomorrow in a local hotel.

All teams will report to a local hotel where the bio-secure bubble will be constructed.

The players will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Foreign cricketers and coaches, on the other hand, will be tested upon arrival at the hotel.

The hotel employees that work with the teams will also be included in the bubble.

The official practise session for the participating teams will begin on January 24, and the first match of the HBL PSL 2022 will be contested at the National Stadium in Karachi between the defending champions Multan Sultans and the past champions Karachi Kings.

