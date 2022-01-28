PSL 7: Hussain Talat leads Peshawar Zalmi to victory against Quetta Gladiators | QG vs PZ

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won the game by five wickets against Quetta Gladiators in the second match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Talat Hussain (R) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 28, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Hussain Talat lead Zalmi towards victory by smashinging 25 runs off 29 balls.

Quetts Gladiator’s innings

Openers William Smeed and Ahsan Ali of Peshawar Zalmi had earlier hit by COVID-19, assisting Quetta Gladiators in amassing a huge 190/4 total.

Will Smeed slammed 97 off 62 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes, while Ahsan Ali hit 73 off 46 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

The Gladiators had a fantastic powerplay, scoring 62 runs thanks to Ahsan Ali (28 runs off 16 balls) and Will Smeed (31 runs off 20 balls).

The Gladiators were in good form till the 16th over, and both hitters took advantage of every opportunity to pound the Zalmi bowlers, regardless of who was sent their way.

The openers smashed 151-run opening stand.

Usman Qadir, on the other hand, finally got to work and took Ahsan Ali’s first wicket. He picked up the scalp of Ben Duckett, who was dismissed for 0, in the same over.

The Gladiators moved on as Smeed stood his ground to play an exceptional inning. Iftikhar Ahmed (8) was dismissed in the 20th over. In the last ball of the innings, Smeed was also caught out as he tried to hit a boundary to get a ton but failed in the process.

For Zalmi, Sameen Gul and Usman Qadir both claimed two wickets.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators.

Shahid Afridi tested positive for Covid and will miss the first four matches for the Quetta Gladiators. The biggest setback comes for Peshawar Zalmi, whose captain Wahab Riaz, along with Haider Ali, has tested positive, and the two are currently isolated. The captaincy of the Zalmi is most likely to be taken up by Malik.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Wahab Riaz(c), Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

