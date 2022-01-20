PSL 7: I don’t perceive any major weaknesses in the Lahore Qalandars, says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi is sure that his squad has no flaws ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

“I don’t see any real weakness in our side. This year, while forming the squad, we tried to ensure that we eliminate the shortcomings of previous seasons in the middle order.” The 21-year-old said in an interview.

“Hopefully we will perform to the best of our ability on the field,” he added.

The PSL 2022 will kick off on January 27th, with the first leg taking place at National Stadium Karachi. The tournament will then relocate to Lahore, with the balance of the league matches and the knockout round taking place at Gaddafi Stadium. On February 27, the tournament will come to a close.

On January 29, Lahore will face reigning champions Multan Sultans in their first match of the tournament.

