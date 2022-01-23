Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 10:01 pm

PSL 7: ‘I hope the wickets are good and we get to see high-scoring matches’, says Wahab Riaz

PSL 7: Wahab Riaz, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, is hoping for high-scoring encounters in the forthcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz. © Cricket Pakistan YouTube

PSL 7: Wahab Riaz, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, is hoping for high-scoring encounters in the forthcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Speaking to the media before of the commencement of the PSL 2022, Wahab stated that his team will strive to play better cricket and win the trophy.

“Throughout the last seasons, we have done very well and played three finals and lost. We couldn’t finish things off. We’ll try to rectify the mistakes we have done in the past and play better cricket his time around,” Wahab Riaz said.

When asked about the franchise’s head coach, Darren Sammy, Riaz stated that the West Indian would join the team later due to other obligations.

“Sammy undoubtedly has performed very well for us and he is the icon of Peshawar Zalmi. Darren will join us later since he has other commitments.”

In terms of the toss factor, which was crucial in PSL 6, Wahab projected that teams winning the toss will choose the run-chase strategy.

“Last year the wickets were very good and excellent for batting. Chasing runs was easy. This time we will see how the wickets are since the PSL is starting early.

“I hope the wickets are good and we get to see high scoring matches. Here your bowling skills are tested big time. I think any side who win the toss here will go for the chase.”

The PSL 7 is scheduled to start on January 27.

