Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 11:47 pm

PSL 7: ‘I’d say Peshawar Zalmi and the Lahore Qalandars have the best combination’, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

PSL 7: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have developed the correct balance and have the ability to get to the knockout stage of the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq. © PSL YouTube

“Competition in the PSL is very tough and every team is unpredictable but I would say Zalmi and the Qalandars have the best combination,” Inzamam-ul-Haq said.

PSL 2022 will begin in Karachi on January 27. Inzamam has big expectations for his team, which has reached the final of the glamorous league four times and won the silverware once under Daren Sammy’s guidance in 2017.

“The team looks well-balanced under the captaincy of Wahab Riaz and he’s improved in his role both as skipper and bowler,” he added.

Despite the hurdles, Inzamam is sure that PSL 7 would go on as scheduled, despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and some participants testing positive.

“The PCB has made particular efforts to ensure that this edition goes through.

“Top coaches should be working at the domestic level in order to groom players who could do well at the international level,” he concluded.

