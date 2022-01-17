PSL 7: Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy of Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, a Pakistan all-rounder, had no regrets over losing the Karachi Kings captaincy to Babar Azam.

Babar, Pakistan’s all-format captain, will lead Kings in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022. After Imad commanded the team for the previous four seasons, he was named the new captain of the franchise last month.

“Babar Azam is the captain of Karachi Kings in my place. I have no regrets about being removed from the leadership. Babar Azam is leading Pakistan in a brilliant manner as he has groomed himself really well,” Imad said while talking to media in Karachi.

Imad had hoped to do better in PSL 7 after putting in a lot of effort over the last few months to reclaim his lost format.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, on the other hand, spoke to reporters about their plans to lead United to their third PSL victory.

It should be remembered that PSL 7 will begin in Karachi on January 27. After February, the tournament will be held in Lahore. The remaining matches, including the playoffs and final, will be held at Gaddafi Stadium.