PSL 7: Inzamam-ul-Haq is named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former captain of Pakistan cricket, has been named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former captain of Pakistan cricket, has been named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Javed Afridi, the chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, welcomed the former cricketer back into the “Zalmi family.” According to him, the players will profit from the inputs of Inzamam-ul-Haq, who has a wealth of expertise, because they will be able to learn from him. Previously, he was a mentor for the franchise throughout the previous season.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq is a legend, and Zalmi cricketers will benefit from his participation, especially Zalmi’s young cricketers, who will get a chance to learn a lot from the former Pakistan captain.” Javed Afridi said, speaking on the occasion.

“📣 🇵🇰 Legend Inzamam Ul Haq appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s Honorary President for #HBLPSL7 ⚡ #Zalmi2022 #YellowIsTheColor #YellowStorm,” the Tweet read.

Peshawar Zalmi unveiled their PSL 7 jersey recently.