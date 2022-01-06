Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 06:44 pm

PSL 7: Inzamam-ul-Haq is named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former captain of Pakistan cricket, has been named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Inzamam-ul-Haq is named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi. © Twitter

Javed Afridi, the chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, welcomed the former cricketer back into the “Zalmi family.” According to him, the players will profit from the inputs of Inzamam-ul-Haq, who has a wealth of expertise, because they will be able to learn from him. Previously, he was a mentor for the franchise throughout the previous season.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq is a legend, and Zalmi cricketers will benefit from his participation, especially Zalmi’s young cricketers, who will get a chance to learn a lot from the former Pakistan captain.” Javed Afridi said, speaking on the occasion.

“📣 🇵🇰 Legend Inzamam Ul Haq appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s Honorary President for #HBLPSL7 ⚡ #Zalmi2022 #YellowIsTheColor #YellowStorm,” the Tweet read.

Peshawar Zalmi unveiled their PSL 7 jersey recently.

