Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 08:57 pm

PSL 7: Islamabad United revealed its HBL PSL 2022 jersey, watch

PSL 7: Islamabad United, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, has finally unveiled their new jersey for PSL 2022.

Islamabad United

© Islamabad United Twitter

Imran Qureshi’s artwork is featured on the new jersey, which was credited in Islamabad United’s social media statement.

The announcement’s tagline was “when artwork meets cricket.”

The new jersey for Islamabad United uses the team’s historic colours of flame red and flame yellow. Furthermore, Qureshi’s abstract artwork has added a new level to United.

New Islamabad United jersey

New Islamabad United jersey video

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

 

