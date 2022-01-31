PSL 7: Islamabad United will replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson in PSL 2022

PSL 7: After Paul Stirling will leave Islamabad United for international duty on February 7, the franchise decides to replace him with Liam Dawson.

Stirling started the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 with a dazzling 57 off 25 against Peshawar Zalmi.

The Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan, Director – International Cricket Operations, and includes Nadeem Khan, Director – High Performance and Sameer Khosa accepted the replacement request by United.

After four more games with Islamabad United, the 31-year-old will join his national team.

Update: Paul Stirling will be available for the first 5 matches of this season’s #HBLPSL. He will leave for national duty after that. @daws128 will join Islamabad United for the second leg of this tournament as his replacement.#UnitedWeWin — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 31, 2022

Liam Dawson, a right-handed batter from England, will join the two-time PSL champions for the Lahore-leg matches, which will begin on February 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Liam Dawson represented Peshawar Zalmi in past.

