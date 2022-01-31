Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 10:07 pm

PSL 7: Islamabad United will replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson in PSL 2022

PSL 7: After Paul Stirling will leave Islamabad United for international duty on February 7, the franchise decides to replace him with Liam Dawson.

Paul Stirling and Liam Dawson

Paul Stirling and Liam Dawson. © cricwick

PSL 7: After Paul Stirling will leave Islamabad United for international duty on February 7, the franchise decides to replace him with Liam Dawson.

Stirling started the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 with a dazzling 57 off 25 against Peshawar Zalmi.

The Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan, Director – International Cricket Operations, and includes Nadeem Khan, Director – High Performance and Sameer Khosa accepted the replacement request by United.

After four more games with Islamabad United, the 31-year-old will join his national team.

Liam Dawson, a right-handed batter from England, will join the two-time PSL champions for the Lahore-leg matches, which will begin on February 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Liam Dawson represented Peshawar Zalmi in past.

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

