PSL 7: It is fun to play in front of Lahore fans, says CEO Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Atif Rana, CEO of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, said that it is fun to play in front of Lahore fans.

According to the details, CEO said in a statement that in the current situation of Covid, it is hoped that PSL matches will also be held in Lahore.

Atif Rana said, our team will showcase a good game this time, the team will perform well under the captaincy of Shaheen Afridi. We have valued the young talent of Pakistan by supporting Shaheen Afridi.

He said that the league is benefiting due to the performance of Lahore team, and the league is getting benefited by the performance of national cricketers.

CEO said that Lahore Qalandars has been in profit as it has provided many players to the national team.

Atif Rana further said that things are getting much better due to PCB Chairman Rameez Raja.