PSL 7: James Faulkner, Shimron Hetmyer and Luke Wood test positive for Covid ahead of PSL 2022

PSL 7: Before leaving for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, James Faulkner, Shimron Hetmyer, and Luke Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

All three players will miss Quetta Gladiators’ first match of PSL 2022 on January 28 against Peshawar Zalmi.

The trio tested positive before arriving in Pakistan, and their arrival has been postponed due to quarantine. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declared on Wednesday that only 25% of spectators will be permitted to watch PSL 2022 matches in Karachi beginning January 27.

Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer and PSL Tournament Director, said he expects at least 15% of spectators to attend PSL 7 games in Karachi.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines. However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines” PSL director Salman Naseer said.

The NCOC will also determine how many fans would be allowed into Gadaffi Stadium Lahore for the PSL 2022 second leg.

