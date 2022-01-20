Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:06 pm

PSL 7: James Faulkner, Shimron Hetmyer and Luke Wood test positive for Covid ahead of PSL 2022

PSL 7: Before leaving for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, James Faulkner, Shimron Hetmyer, and Luke Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

James Faulkner, Shimron Hetmyer and Luke Wood

James Faulkner, Shimron Hetmyer and Luke Wood. © Sports Tiger

PSL 7: Before leaving for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, James Faulkner, Shimron Hetmyer, and Luke Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

All three players will miss Quetta Gladiators’ first match of PSL 2022 on January 28 against Peshawar Zalmi.

The trio tested positive before arriving in Pakistan, and their arrival has been postponed due to quarantine. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declared on Wednesday that only 25% of spectators will be permitted to watch PSL 2022 matches in Karachi beginning January 27.

Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer and PSL Tournament Director, said he expects at least 15% of spectators to attend PSL 7 games in Karachi.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines. However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines” PSL director Salman Naseer said.

The NCOC will also determine how many fans would be allowed into Gadaffi Stadium Lahore for the PSL 2022 second leg.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL 2022 Tickets – How to buy PSL 2022 Tickets Online?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) will begin on January 27, 2022,...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: PCB has named reserve pool of players for HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named a reserve pool of...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Tom Lammonby replaces Romario Shepherd for Karachi Kings in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Because of Romario Shepherd's international commitments, the Karachi Kings have...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Covid-19 cases reported in three franchises of PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 is set...
5 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem Singer Aima Baig Deceives FBR

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for...
5 hours ago
PSL 2022: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam to perform live at PSL 7 opening ceremony

KARACHI: If all goes well, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
4 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan might not attend the memorial for Prince Philip

Rumors have already begun to pour in from the US signifying that...
Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi
12 mins ago
Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi included in ICC Test Team 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honours 11 great people who have wowed...
25 mins ago
Throwback Thursday: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a famous Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in...
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz
27 mins ago
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz riding an elephant, video goes viral

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, a Pakistani celebrity couple, are quite the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement