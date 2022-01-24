Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:09 am

PSL 7: Jason Roy says, ‘I am going to help the Gladiators in the best way I can’

PSL 7: Jason Roy, the England opening batsman, believes the Quetta Gladiators will have a wonderful time in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy. © PSL YouTube

The right-hander made these comments in a video statement, expressing his excitement for the competition.

“I am going to help the Gladiators in the best way I can, It is set to be a really good year for the Quetta [Gladiators],” Jason Roy said.

In PSL 5, Roy was a member of the Quetta Gladiators, where he played some key knocks at the top of the order.

The Englishman acknowledged his gratitude for the fans’ amazing support, as well as his enthusiasm to be a part of the PSL and his goal to win the championship.

“I am thankful for the fans for the huge amount of support I have already received and I am excited to see what’s more to come when I join up with the team,” he said.

“I am ecstatic about doing some rights and wrongs and to go and lift that trophy; helping them the best way I can,” he added.

Roy then praised the management and the preparations for the forthcoming PSL 7.

