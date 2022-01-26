PSL 7: Kamran Akmal criticized Ramiz Raja for focusing too much on drop-in pitches instead of PSL marketing

PSL 7: Kamran Akmal, the wicket-keeper batsman, has criticized Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja for focusing too much on drop-in pitches instead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) marketing.

“Ramiz Raja was serious while talking about making fans comfortable and we all saw that in the press conferences as well,” Kamran Akmal said. “But I think the marketing department applied his vision to hotel only and did nothing outside on the roads.

“Maybe they are only thinking about drop-in pitches and not focusing too much on marketing of PSL,” he added.

When it comes to marketing the PSL, Akmal believes the board should not take corners.

“They should not cut costs when it comes to marketing of PSL as it engages fans all over the world and promotes the brand. Every league in the world is highly promoted and same should happen here as well.”

Wahab Riaz, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, shared Akmal’s views on PSL marketing.

“I didn’t notice many things when I was coming to the stadium from the airport. Marketing is one of the basic points when it comes to encouraging people to come to the stadiums,” he said.

