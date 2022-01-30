Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 09:17 pm

PSL 7: Karachi Kings set 171-run target for Lahore Qalandars | KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Karachi Kings sets a 171-run target for the Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) the seventh edition 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi.

PSL 7: Karachi Kings sets a 171-run target for the Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) the seventh edition 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi.

Sahibzada Farhan and Umaid Asif have been called up for the Karachi Kings, while Mohammad Imran and Tom Lammonby have been dropped. No changes in Lahore Qalandars squad.

Karachi will attempt a comeback on Sunday after falling to defending champions Multan Sultan in their opening encounter. Batters must rediscover their rhythm after losing their wickets cheaply in the opening game. Kings made 124 runs against Multan and lost by seven wickets.

Babar Azam and company will try to recover against Qalandars and move up the points table from the last position.

This season, the Lahore Qalandars have yet to put on a show. After placing sixth in the points table, the squad replaced Sohail Akhtar in the leadership group with Shaheen Shah Afridi. They’ve also made some good international acquisitions, including Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, and David Wiese.

KK vs LQ | Squad

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

