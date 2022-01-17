Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:13 pm

PSL 7: Karachi Kings set up training camp ahead of HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, has established a training camp ahead of the domestic tournament's seventh edition 2022.

Karachi Kings

© Twitter/KarachiKings

Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, and Rohail Nazir were among those who attended the camp.

Wasim Akram, the franchise president, was also present to mentally prepare the players as the country’s largest championship approaches.

The Karachi Kings will meet Multan Sultans on the first day of the competition, which starts on January 27.

Babar Azam, who just replaced Imad Wasim as the franchise’s new captain, will lead the team.

Karachi Kings Squad

Aamer Yamin, Tom Abell, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke, Faisal Akram, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Sharjeel Khan, Romario Shepherd, Talha Ahsan, and Umaid Asif.

