PSL 7: Karachi Kings will play intra-squad practice match for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Karachi Kings, the most following franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, will play an intra-squad practice match in Karachi on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming HBL PSL 2022.

PSL 7: Karachi Kings, the most following franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, will play an intra-squad practice match in Karachi on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming HBL PSL 2022.

The Kings will play an intra-squad match on the penultimate day of the training camp to help them prepare for the PSL 7. Babar Azam, the captain of the Kings and the number one T20I batter, will also be in action today, according to reports.

Players were given diverse tasks to play depending on the conditions throughout the continuing training camp.

The Kings will enter the biosecure bubble tomorrow after finishing their unofficial training camp, where all players and officials will be quarantined for three days.

The influx of overseas players will begin tomorrow, according to details.

The official training camp will begin on January 24 at the National Stadium Karachi. The Kings, on the other hand, will play the reigning champions Multan Sultans in the first match on January 27.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here