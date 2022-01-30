Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
30th Jan, 2022. 07:04 pm

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bowl first against Karachi Kings | KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Sahibzada Farhan and Umaid Asif have been called up for the Karachi Kings, while Mohammad Imran and Tom Lammonby have been dropped. No changes in Lahore Qalandars squad.

Karachi will attempt a comeback on Sunday after falling to defending champions Multan Sultan in their opening encounter. Batters must rediscover their rhythm after losing their wickets cheaply in the opening game. Kings made 124 runs against Multan and lost by seven wickets.

Babar Azam and company will try to recover against Qalandars and move up the points table from last position.

This season, the Lahore Qalandars have yet to put on a show. After placing sixth in the points table, the squad replaced Sohail Akhtar in the leadership group with Shaheen Shah Afridi. They’ve also made some good international acquisitions, including Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, and David Wiese.

KK vs LQ | Squad

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

