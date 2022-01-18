PSL 7: List of English players playing in PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming, and preparations for the PSL 2022 seventh edition have begun.

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming, and preparations for the PSL 2022 seventh edition have begun.

Players are arriving in Karachi to join their respective teams, quarantine, and begin their preparations for the HBL PSL 7.

The Karachi Kings have already established their training camp, with franchise president Wasim Akram and coach Peter Moores among those who have already signed up. Multan Sultans are expected to arrive after January 20 due to the fact that several of its players are currently competing in other competitions. Similarly, other franchises are preparing for the PSL 7.

English players have always played an important role in the PSL’s 6-year existence, and there is no shortage of English quality on exhibit for the spectators this time around.

PSL 7 will include 22 English players, many of whom will be flying to Karachi in the coming days.

With their appearances in the PSL, stars like Alex Hales, Jason Roy, and Liam Livingstone will once again light up the stage.

The following is a complete list of English players who will compete in the upcoming PSL 7:

Alex Hales – Islamabad United

Reece Trophy – Islamabad United

Joe Clarke – Karachi Kings

Chirs Jordan – Karachi Kings

Lewis Gregory – Karachi Kings

Ian Cockbain – Karachi Kings

Jordan Thompson – Karachi Kings

Phil Salt – Lahore Qalandars

Harry Brook – Lahore Qalandars

Samit Patel – Lahore Qalandars

David Willey – Multan Sultans

Liam Livingstone – Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Kohler-Cadmore – Peshawar Zalmi

Saqib Mahmood – Peshawar Zalmi

Matt Parkinson – Peshawar Zalmi

Pat Brown – Peshawar Zalmi

James Vince – Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy – Quetta Gladiators

Ben Duckett – Quetta Gladiators

Luke Wood – Quetta Gladiators

Will Smeed – Quetta Gladiators

Dan Lawrence – Quetta Gladiators

For PSL 7 Squad Click Here