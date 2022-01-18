PSL 7: List of English players playing in PSL 2022
PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming, and preparations for the PSL 2022 seventh edition have begun.
Players are arriving in Karachi to join their respective teams, quarantine, and begin their preparations for the HBL PSL 7.
The Karachi Kings have already established their training camp, with franchise president Wasim Akram and coach Peter Moores among those who have already signed up. Multan Sultans are expected to arrive after January 20 due to the fact that several of its players are currently competing in other competitions. Similarly, other franchises are preparing for the PSL 7.
English players have always played an important role in the PSL’s 6-year existence, and there is no shortage of English quality on exhibit for the spectators this time around.
PSL 7 will include 22 English players, many of whom will be flying to Karachi in the coming days.
With their appearances in the PSL, stars like Alex Hales, Jason Roy, and Liam Livingstone will once again light up the stage.
The following is a complete list of English players who will compete in the upcoming PSL 7:
Alex Hales – Islamabad United
Reece Trophy – Islamabad United
Joe Clarke – Karachi Kings
Chirs Jordan – Karachi Kings
Lewis Gregory – Karachi Kings
Ian Cockbain – Karachi Kings
Jordan Thompson – Karachi Kings
Phil Salt – Lahore Qalandars
Harry Brook – Lahore Qalandars
Samit Patel – Lahore Qalandars
David Willey – Multan Sultans
Liam Livingstone – Peshawar Zalmi
Tom Kohler-Cadmore – Peshawar Zalmi
Saqib Mahmood – Peshawar Zalmi
Matt Parkinson – Peshawar Zalmi
Pat Brown – Peshawar Zalmi
James Vince – Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy – Quetta Gladiators
Ben Duckett – Quetta Gladiators
Luke Wood – Quetta Gladiators
Will Smeed – Quetta Gladiators
Dan Lawrence – Quetta Gladiators
