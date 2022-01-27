Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 08:53 pm

PSL 7: ‘Media has turned this match into Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan’, says Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi, Pakistan's all-rounder, believes that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opening match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings should be seen as a regular match rather than Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan.

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 08:53 pm
Shahid Afridi reminds Eng of Pak's during pandamic as ECB to make decision

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi, Pakistan’s all-rounder, believes that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opening match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings should be seen as a regular match rather than Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan.

In PSL 2022, Babar Azam leads Karachi Kings and Mohammad Rizwan leads Multan Sultans, and the combination is the talk of the town because both are in red-hot form and are top-ranked T20I batters.

Afridi criticized the Pakistani media in an interview for turning a normal friendly match into a battle between the two Pakistan stars.

[adsforwp id="353288"]

“Media has turned this match into Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan. But I think we should stick to just Multan vs Karachi and enjoy the match,” he said.

Afridi predicts a tense encounter between two strong teams tonight.

“Both teams are well balanced and have good bench strength, which is why I’m hopeful that we will get to see a great match today,” he said.

Afridi, the top signing for the Quetta Gladiators, will miss the first four games for his team due to Covid-19 positive.

He is anticipated to rejoin his squadmates after completing the necessary one-week isolation period and receiving a negative test.

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans opts to field first against Karachi Kings | KK Vs Multan Sultans

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first...
2 hours ago
Top 11 local players to keep an eye on in this PSL 2022

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning off today, the event promises...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Twitter divided over Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in PSL 2022 opener

PSL 7: While Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings in the HBL...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson will miss first PSL 2022 match after testing positive for Covid-19

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings have suffered a big setback because of...
3 hours ago
Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | KK VS MS

A blockbuster match-up to resume PSL 2022:  Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings take...
5 hours ago
Will Shaheen Afridi prove to be a good captain?

Lahore Qalandars won five of their first six games in the previous...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Actor Vachik Mangassarian dies of Covid complications amid sharing anti-vaxx conspiracy

Vachik Mangassarian, who plays a character in Agents of Shield on Marvel's Agents...
Harry and Meghan
3 mins ago
Kate Middleton more famous than Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has emerged as considerably more famous in the royals than...
8 mins ago
BTS: SUGA’s pic goes VIRAL; desi ARMYs associate him with Salman Khan of Tere Naam

In the last few days, BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi has been...
12 mins ago
Yemen Huthi rebels, Saudi-led coalition in high stakes drone feud

DUBAI, Jan 27, 2022 (AFP) - Domestically assembled drones that can fly hundreds...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
[adsforwp id="348365"]