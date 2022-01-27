PSL 7: ‘Media has turned this match into Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan’, says Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi, Pakistan's all-rounder, believes that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opening match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings should be seen as a regular match rather than Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan.

In PSL 2022, Babar Azam leads Karachi Kings and Mohammad Rizwan leads Multan Sultans, and the combination is the talk of the town because both are in red-hot form and are top-ranked T20I batters.

Afridi criticized the Pakistani media in an interview for turning a normal friendly match into a battle between the two Pakistan stars.

“Media has turned this match into Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan. But I think we should stick to just Multan vs Karachi and enjoy the match,” he said.

Afridi predicts a tense encounter between two strong teams tonight.

“Both teams are well balanced and have good bench strength, which is why I’m hopeful that we will get to see a great match today,” he said.

Afridi, the top signing for the Quetta Gladiators, will miss the first four games for his team due to Covid-19 positive.

He is anticipated to rejoin his squadmates after completing the necessary one-week isolation period and receiving a negative test.

