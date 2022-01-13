PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez believes Shaheen Shah Afridi will be a successful captain for the Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, has encouraged teenage pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to succeed as the team's new captain.

It should be mentioned that Shaheen was named captain of the Qalandars for this year’s blockbuster T20 competition before the PSL 2022.

Shaheen has earned a name for himself all around the world, according to Hafeez, thanks to his outstanding performances.

“We have become his fan,” he said.

“There are good wishes for Shaheen as he has become the captain. This is a good opportunity for him to prove his leadership skills, as he will get a chance to learn.” Hafeez said, in a press conference in Lahore.

Shaheen only needs to enjoy his game, and we’ll all be there to encourage him on the field, according to Hafeez.

“The experience which I have gained in my career, I am ready to pass that on to Shaheen, and guide him whenever he needs any advice. I am sure Shaheen will be a successful captain,” Hafeez said while backing Shaheen.

“The preparations are in full swing at the training camp which is held before the PSL, and Qalandars will benefit from this camp.” Hafeez said about his team’s preparations.

“We will try to meet the expectations of the Lahore Qalandars fans, as we have a good team this time around, and will also look to start afresh,” he stated.

Regarding domestic performers, Hafeez stated that he is always in favour of honouring local players’ accomplishments, and that domestic cricketers would now have the opportunity to demonstrate their ability in the PSL.

“We have to stay in this situation, we have to take precautionary measures.” He said about the COVID-19 station.

“However, even if any player tests positive for the coronavirus, the event should not be stopped. There is no point in postponing and rescheduling the tournament, as in the previous edition, I also saw the event being stopped and rescheduled to the UAE,” Hafeez stated.