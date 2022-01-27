Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 11:57 pm

PSL 7: Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir lead Multan Sultans to win over Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Mohammad Rizwan and Imran Tahir lead Multan Sultans to a seven-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in the inaugural encounter of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a half century (50 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 27, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

After winning the toss and putting Karachi to bat, Rizwan produced a captain’s knock, scoring 52 off 47 balls, while Tahir gave his side the opening wicket and also got three key wickets Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Tom Lammonby.

The Kings’ bowlers were unable to deliver since they were already under pressure after the Babar Azam-led side had set the target of 124-run for Sultans, which they achieved in 18.2 overs with three wickets lost.

For the Kings, Mohammad Nabi grabbed two wickets and Mohammad Ilyas one.

Shan Masood scored 26 runs, Sohaib Maqsood 30 runs, and Tim David, who also finished the match with a magnificent six, each scored 12 runs.

Karachi Kings inning

The defending champions Multan Sultans were set a target of 124-run by the Karachi Kings, as Imran Tahir took three wickets to restrict the Babar Azam-led side.

The wickets began to fall in the 10th over, when Tahir took the first and most important wicket of Sharjeel Khan (43), who was putting on a show with his opening partner and skipper Babar Azam.

Later in the 11th over, Khushdil Shah took Babar’s (23) wicket in the next over.

Mohammad Nabi was the third player to go for 10 of 17 balls, and Tahir was the one who dismissed him. Tom Lammonby (1) was bowled by the veteran spinner in the same over. Shahnawaz Dahani removed Joe Clarke (26) in the 18th over.

In 20 overs, the Sultans only handed up six extras. Multan.

The Kings were dealt a setback just hours before the game when former captain Imad Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson tested positive for Covid-19.

Squad

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis George, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

