PSL 2022: Multan Sultans opts to field first against Karachi Kings | KK Vs Multan Sultans

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first against the Karachi Kings in the first encounter of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

This season, Pakistan captain Babar Azam replaces the King’s former captain Imad Wasim, while the Sultans are led by the country’s star cricketer, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The game will undoubtedly be difficult, as both teams are PSL winners and the finest teams of PSL 2022.

The National Stadium has proven to be a lucky place for Karachi Kings anytime they have faced Sultans, as they have won both matches played there between the two.

Multan Sultans will be hoping to get off to a strong start in their title defence. They will, however, be without the experience of Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir, both of whom are currently with the Quetta Gladiators.

They have some excellent T20 batters, including skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who can score runs at any stage. Tim David, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, and Khushdil Shah are all hard-hitting players who can take the game away from any team at any time.

Shahnawaz Dahani, as expected, will give it his all. The finest thing about him recently has been his economical bowling, and Dahani was particularly impressive with the leather in the last game against the West Indies, which he played at home.

In addition to utility all-rounders, the Kings have roughly six specialised batsmen.

During a press conference the, Babar Azam, expressed satisfaction with his team’s combination.

Babar Azam himself will be the key player for his side. And the rest of the batting order will revolve around him. Sharjeel Khan will try to impress the selectors with his fitness and form.

The Kings faced a major setback when former captain Imad Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before the match.

KK Vs Multan Sultans Squad

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis George, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

