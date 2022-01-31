Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:27 pm

PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 6 runs against Quetta Gladiators | QG vs MS

PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 6 runs against Quetta Gladiators in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans. © Cricket World

Multan Sultans set a 175-run target for the Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details

7th Match, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 31st January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

QG vs MS Squad

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

