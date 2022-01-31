PSL 7: ‘My desire to play under the leadership of Babar Azam has been fulfilled’, says Mohammad Nabi

PSL 7: Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's star all-rounder, who is playing for Karachi Kings in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, stated his desire to play under the leadership of Babar Azam has been fulfilled in Kings.

Karachi Kings’ Mohammad Nabi plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 27, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

“My desire to play under the leadership of Babar Azam has been fulfilled in Karachi Kings. I now wish to play under Virat Kohli,” he said.

Nabi commented on the Kings’ performance in the ongoing mega event, stating that the past champions require an experienced fast bowler to bolster their bowling squad.

“Karachi Kings are lacking the services of an experienced fast bowler. Our bowling unit is a little weak,” he said.

“The playing-XI will be strengthened with Mohammad Amir’s return. We are also waiting for Chris Jordan,” he added.

Nabi also stated that the team will attempt to resolve the problems within a few days.

Nabi remarked that the Kings sensed the absence of left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir in the fans’ favourite Kings-Qalandars match.

“Karachi Kings missed the presence of Amir against Lahore Qalandars,” he said.

“At an instance, it seemed like we are going to win but the results turned out to be different,” he added.

Nabi further stated that when he and Rashid Khan are on opposing teams, the competition becomes more difficult for him, and that he constantly strives to ensure that Rashid is unable to get him out.

The 37-year-old went on to explain that he keeps in touch with Pakistani players and that Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali have helped him nurture future Afghan cricketers.

The Kings’ all-rounder praised the PSL, saying he enjoys playing in the premier event every year.

