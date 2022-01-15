PSL 7: Nasser Hussain will be Commenting is PSL 2022?

Nasser Hussain, an ex-England captain and well-known pundit, has denied claims that he will be commentating on the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition (PSL).

Nasser was said to be commentating in PSL 2022 earlier this year. Nasser, according to sports journalist Saj Sadiq, has refuted the negotiations.

Nasir Hussain said

“Rumors that I [Nasser Hussain] will be commentating on PSL7 are untrue,” Nasser stated. “I will most likely be working on the Women’s World Cup.”

The former England cricketer, on the other hand, intends to return to the PSL in the future.

“However, at some time in the future, I hope to commentate on the Pakistan Super League,” he continued.