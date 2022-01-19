Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 06:55 pm

PSL 7: NCOC approves 25% spectators for Karachi PSL 2022

PSL 7: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a 25% spectator attendance for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi, which will be played from January 27 to February 7.

PSL

PSL at National Stadium Karachi. © The News

PSL 7: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a 25% spectator attendance for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi, which will be played from January 27 to February 7.

As a result of the decision, around 8,000 spectators will be permitted into the stadium each match day. The spectators’ admittance, however, will be subject to strict COVID-19 rules to safeguard their health and safety, as well as the health and safety of others attending the game.

  • Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated
  • Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium
  • Wearing of masks inside the venue is mandatory
  • Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

Salman Naseer, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer (COO) and PSL Director said, “Spectators are the essence of any sport event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25% crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the PSL 2022.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines.

“However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines.”

For the Lahore-leg matches scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, which will be played from February 10 to February 27, the NCOC will make a decision closer to the time.

For PSL 7 Fixtures – Click Here

Read More

2 hours ago
ICC declares Babar Azam captain of the ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed the eleven players who...
2 hours ago
Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the names of the XI players...
3 hours ago
Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to...
4 hours ago
Rafael Nadal reaches round three at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier...
4 hours ago
Australian number one Barty enters third round

Power-serving top seed Ashleigh Barty raced into the Australian Open third round...
4 hours ago
Hafeez urges authorities to pass a bill against fixing as soon as possible

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has requested that a bill against 'fixing'...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Burj Khalifa
32 seconds ago
New Burj Khalifa ad by Emirates has a new twist this time

Last year, Emirates Airlines surprised the world when they placed a woman...
Cambodia launches new tourist port in coastal city Kep
9 mins ago
Cambodia launches new tourist port in coastal city Kep

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Wednesday inaugurated a 1.2...
10 mins ago
Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC Chairman

In the light of Islamabad High Court decision, Tariq Banuri has re-assumed...
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set the internet on fire in latest photoshoot
16 mins ago
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set the internet on fire in latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, the most adored showbiz couple, turn up...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600