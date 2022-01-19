PSL 7: NCOC approves 25% spectators for Karachi PSL 2022

PSL 7: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a 25% spectator attendance for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi, which will be played from January 27 to February 7.

As a result of the decision, around 8,000 spectators will be permitted into the stadium each match day. The spectators’ admittance, however, will be subject to strict COVID-19 rules to safeguard their health and safety, as well as the health and safety of others attending the game.

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium

Wearing of masks inside the venue is mandatory

Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

Salman Naseer, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer (COO) and PSL Director said, “Spectators are the essence of any sport event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25% crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the PSL 2022.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines.

“However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines.”

For the Lahore-leg matches scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, which will be played from February 10 to February 27, the NCOC will make a decision closer to the time.

