Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 11:08 pm

PSL 7: New protocols announced for PSL 2022 due to rapid rise in Coronavirus cases

PSL 7:

PSL 7: New protocols announced for PSL 2022 due to rapid rise in Coronavirus cases

The Pakistan Cricket Board has established new protocols for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, following a fast increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across the country.

According to sources, everyone affiliated with the PSL must spend at least three days in quarantine. Pakistani nationals and foreign players will be quarantined from January 20. In the event of a positive test, the infected person will be required to spend 10 days in isolation.

According to sources, players’ families would not be permitted to accompany them during the PSL 7. According to sources, a minimum of 13 players must be available for a match to be completed. A match will not be feasible if there are fewer than 13 participants available.

If a coronavirus outbreak occurs during PSL 7, the event will be postponed for seven days before being rescheduled.

The PSL 7 will have a reserve pool of 24 players, according to sources. Beginning January 20, the reserve pool will be quarantined. If necessary, players will be selected from this reserve pool. Local players will make up the reserve pool.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board has devised a plan to wrap up the tournament by February 27.

Read More

1 day ago
Shoaib Malik opens restaurant in Lahore

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani all-rounder, just opened his own restaurant, The Rice...
1 day ago
Inter on top with Lazio win, Juve inflict 'psychological collapse' on Roma

MILAN: Inter Milan kept their lead in the Serie A title race...
1 day ago
Mahira Khan once again part of the Zalmi family for PSL 7

In the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), iconic actress...
1 day ago
Wasps end Leicester's perfect start as Bath win at last

LONDON: Wasps ended Leicester's perfect start to the season with a 16-13 victory...
1 day ago
Boult, Latham punish Bangladesh to put N.Zealand in firm command

CHRISTCHURCH: Trent Boult bagged five wickets as Bangladesh were rolled for 126...
2 days ago
Babar Azam's amazing shots from 2012 U19 World Cup, watch

U19 World Cups have long served as a platform for young cricketers...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

16 mins ago
Watch now: Elizabeth Olsen gave a befitting reply to a rude question

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen gave an appropriate response to a journalist who...
Amar Khan looks radiant in saree, see photos
17 mins ago
Amar Khan looks radiant in saree, see photos

Amar Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has done...
Kanye West
33 mins ago
Kanye West’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs to release in theatres on February 10

The first installment of the Kanye West documentary trilogy will be released...
38 mins ago
Opposition lambastes government over mini-budget

The government on Tuesday initiated debate on mini-budget and the opposition lambasted...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600