PSL 7: New protocols announced for PSL 2022 due to rapid rise in Coronavirus cases

The Pakistan Cricket Board has established new protocols for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, following a fast increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across the country.

According to sources, everyone affiliated with the PSL must spend at least three days in quarantine. Pakistani nationals and foreign players will be quarantined from January 20. In the event of a positive test, the infected person will be required to spend 10 days in isolation.

According to sources, players’ families would not be permitted to accompany them during the PSL 7. According to sources, a minimum of 13 players must be available for a match to be completed. A match will not be feasible if there are fewer than 13 participants available.

If a coronavirus outbreak occurs during PSL 7, the event will be postponed for seven days before being rescheduled.

The PSL 7 will have a reserve pool of 24 players, according to sources. Beginning January 20, the reserve pool will be quarantined. If necessary, players will be selected from this reserve pool. Local players will make up the reserve pool.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board has devised a plan to wrap up the tournament by February 27.