PSL 7: Pakistan Super League anthem faces delay, reports

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 11:23 pm
PSL 7

PSL 7: The league anthem is expected to be delayed with less than a month remaining in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 to start, as per reports.

The cash-rich league will kick off on 27th January 2022 in Karachi, with the defending champion Multan Sultans taking against the Karachi Kings at the National Stadium Karachi.

As per sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has refused to pay for the anthem’s expenses and has instructed the marketing staff to locate a sponsor.

“We have not enough time to find a sponsor and make an anthem in time for the season,” a marketing official was quoted saying by the sources inside the board.

“Find the sponsor as soon as possible, so we can make anthem in time to make it public ahead of the PSL,” the Ramiz Raja responded.

Moreover, PCB had also contacted renowned singer Atif Aslam for the PSL 7 anthem.

 

