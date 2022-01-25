Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:26 pm

PSL 7: PCB and Fox Sports have partnered to broadcast PSL 2022 in Australia

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with Fox Sports to broadcast the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and home international matches in Australia.

PCB and Fox Sports

PCB and Fox Sports. © cricwick

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with Fox Sports to broadcast the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and home international matches in Australia.

With the broadcast deal, Pakistan cricket fans and supporters in Australia will be able to watch the upcoming HBL PSL 2022 and the one that will be played next year, as well as all international home cricket, on Fox Sports on Foxtel and Kayo Sports (Foxtel Group’s sports streaming service) until April 2023.

The Foxtel Group currently has over 2.4 million sports subscribers, giving PCB access to the country’s greatest sports fan base across Foxtel and Kayo.

After signing deals with Etisalat (Middle East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa), and Willow TV, the PCB now has a strategy and vision to take top-flight cricket to every corner of the globe.

The PCB has also teamed up with OTT platforms ICC TV and tapmad TV to broadcast the HBL PSL 2022 in all untapped countries, including Australia.

The HBL PSL 7, which starts on Thursday, can be watched on both platforms in the following countries:

Andorra, Antarctica, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bouvet Island, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Timor, Ecuador, Estonia, Falkland Islands, Faroe islands, Finland, France, French Guiana, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guyana, Heard Island, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgystan, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Caledonia, North Korea, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Vietnam and Venezuela.

In Karachi and Lahore, the HBL PSL 7 will be held. The National Stadium Karachi will host 15 matches during the league’s Karachi leg, while the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, will host the final 19 matches.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

