Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 09:55 pm

PSL 7: PCB collaborates with a betting website for the PSL 2022

PSL 7: According to reports, the Pakistani government has become concerned when a sub-company of a betting website became a sponsor of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Cricket Betting

Fehmida Mirza, Pakistan’s Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination, has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take notice since it is a threat to the country’s and game’s reputations.

“Betting can not be acceptable during the PSL matches as it damages the reputation of the game in the country,” Fehmida said.

“If there will be bets on PSL matches, it would be hard to stop the players from the trend of getting involved in fixing too. PCB must take action earnestly to stop these incidents,” she further added.

According to the source, ‘Dafa News’ is one of the PSL’s sponsors, as the logos are painted on the ground and on boundary advertisements.

PCB has yet to make a statement on the subject.

The PSL 2022 is being held in National Stadium Karachi, but on February 10 the action will shift to Lahore.

