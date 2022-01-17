PSL 7: PCB directed pitch curators to prepare high-scoring pitches for PSL 2022

PSL 7: For Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked pitch curators in Karachi and Lahore to create high-scoring and batting-friendly pitches.

Pakistan Cricket Board staff busy preparing the pitch for Pakistan Super League matches at the National Stadium in Karachi. (AN Photo)

PSL 7: For Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked pitch curators in Karachi and Lahore to create high-scoring and batting-friendly pitches.

The move is part of the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja’s attempt to develop aggressive intent in batters.

According to reports, curators at Karachi’s National Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium have been charged with preparing power-hitting-friendly surfaces.

PSL is well-known for its high-quality bowling. As a result, the majority of the premier tournament matches are low-scoring affairs dominated by bowlers.

This is why the 200-run milestone was only broken three times in the PSL 6 season, by Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans.

United scored 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi in a group match, which was also the highest total in the tournament’s history. Peshawar Zalmi responded with a score of 232/6.

The third time was in the final of the last edition in Abu Dhabi, when Multan scored 206 runs for the cost of four wickets against Peshawar Zalmi.

Only two centuries were recorded in the previous edition, one by Usman Khawaja of United and the other by Sharjeeel Khan of Karachi Kings.

The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will begin on January 27 in Karachi and end on February 27 in Lahore. The first leg will be held in Karachi, with the remaining 19 games, including the final, being held in Lahore.