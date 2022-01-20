PSL 7: PCB has named reserve pool of players for HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named a reserve pool of 19 players on Thursday for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, which will be held in Karachi and Lahore from January 27 to February 27.

On Friday, January 21, fifteen players will check into the team hotel as part of the Managed Event Environment. The other four participants will remain outside of the Managed Event Environment and will be called upon in an emergency.

The 15 players who will be part of the Managed Event Environment are

Aamer Jamal (Northern)

Abrar Ahmad (Sindh)

Amad Butt (Balochistan)

Ammad Alam (Sindh)

Bismillah Khan (Balochistan)

Hassan Khan (Southern Punjab)

Khalid Usman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Musadiq Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Nasir Nawaz (Northern)

Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab)

Tayyab Tahir (Southern Punjab)

Umar Amin (Northern)

Umar Siddiq (Southern Punjab)

Usman Shinwari (Northern)

Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab)

Players outside the Managed Event Environment are:

Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)

Omair bin Yousuf (Sindh)

Saud Shakeel (Sindh)

Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

The franchisees compiled the original list of players, which was then reviewed by Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, who made minor modifications by withdrawing Test players who are expected to join in a training camp beginning next week in preparation for the series against Australia.

Teams will be allowed to select players from the reserve pool of players on medical grounds only, with the consent of the Technical Committee.

