PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi has been criticized for ‘poor and ‘horrible’ fielding

PSL 7: During the first half of the encounter against Quetta Gladiators, the Peshawar Zalmi were unable to pick up wickets, and the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side continued to punish them.

The Gladiators scored 90 runs in 10 overs, with Ahsan Ali scoring 40 runs off 27 balls and Will Smeed adding 46 runs to the total.

If the Zalmi fielders hadn’t lost catches and saved boundaries, it might not have been achievable.

The lively supporters who were watching the match were not happy with the Zalmi fielding and rushed to Twitter to criticise the team, which is without three players due to COVID-19 — Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, and Hazartullah Zazai.

Fielding in today’s #psl is pathetic! — Sourabh Sanyal -Mask & Vaccination (💉x😷) is must (@sourabhsanyal) January 28, 2022

Poor fielding by Sohail Khan . #QGvsPZ — Zamin Siddiqi (@SiddiqiZamin) January 28, 2022

😂😂😂😂 the fielding in the PSL never fails to make me laugh — Adnan (@Adnan1610) January 28, 2022

this is such a pathetic display of fielding god — emaan (@needonegoalfc) January 28, 2022

Poor fielding by zalmi #PZvQG — China wala molvi. 🇵🇸 (@EvilAtUrHome) January 28, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi ke fielding to Mazraat he laag rha hai.#QGvPZ #PSL7 pic.twitter.com/cTvz98M7gx — Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (LQ💚) (@Muja_q_Nikala) January 28, 2022

