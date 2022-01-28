Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 12:58 am

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi has been criticized for ‘poor and ‘horrible’ fielding

PSL 7: During the first half of the encounter against Quetta Gladiators, the Peshawar Zalmi were unable to pick up wickets, and the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side continued to punish them.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi. © Twitter

The Gladiators scored 90 runs in 10 overs, with Ahsan Ali scoring 40 runs off 27 balls and Will Smeed adding 46 runs to the total.

If the Zalmi fielders hadn’t lost catches and saved boundaries, it might not have been achievable.

The lively supporters who were watching the match were not happy with the Zalmi fielding and rushed to Twitter to criticise the team, which is without three players due to COVID-19 — Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, and Hazartullah Zazai.

