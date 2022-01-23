Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 11:22 pm

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators foreign players arrive in Karachi

PSL 7: Foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have arrived in Karachi ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Peshawar Zalmi stars Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Sherfane Rutherford, Pat Brown, and Matt Parkinson have arrived in Karachi to play the upcoming PSL 2022.

James Faulkner of the Quetta Gladiators, along with Will Smeed, has also arrived in Pakistan.

PSL 7 will begin on January 27 at National Stadium in Karachi with a match between the defending champions Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

