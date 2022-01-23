PSL 7: PM Imran Khan gives Lahore Qalandars best wishes for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister (PM), expresses his warmest wishes to the Lahore Qalandars ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Usman Dar, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, and Rana Aatif, CEO of the Lahore Qalandars, spoke with Imran Khan, as did Shaheen Afridi, the franchise’s new captain, and coach Aaqib Javed.

PM believes that a captaincy change will benefit the Lahore Qalandars and will help them win their first PSL title.

“Youth always change results, and the Lahore Qalandar could win the PSL trophy this time [due to this decision],” PM was quoted as saying.

“PSL has become a huge brand for Pakistan,” he added.

PM Imran Khan praised the Lahore Qalandars’ talent-hunting initiative as well.

