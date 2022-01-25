Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
25th Jan, 2022. 09:59 pm

PSL 7: PM Imran Khan’s special message ahead of PSL 2022, watch

PSL 7: Even Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan could not avoid the Pakistan Super League (PSL) buzz as the preparations for the PSL 2022 got underway.

Ramiz Raja and PM Imran Khan

Ramiz Raja and PM Imran Khan. © PTI Twitter

On Tuesday, the PM and former world cup winning captain sent out a special message to commemorate the start of the PSL season.

Imran Khan appeared alongside former teammate and current PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja in a video uploaded by the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as the Prime Minister expressed his approval for PSL 2022.

The former captain, who was known for his tenacity and bravery, exhorted all of the teams to play their hearts out.

PM Imran Khan also voiced his excitement for the PSL 7, predicting a year of tough competition between clubs and enjoyable cricket for fans.

The PSL 2022 fever is at an all-time high, thanks to PM Imran Khan’s motivational and courageous message.

The PSL 7 will get off on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi, with only two days to go.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

