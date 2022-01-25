PSL 7: ‘PSL is one of the best tournaments right now’, says Johnson Charles

PSL 7: Johnson Charles of the Multan Sultans says that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the top leagues in the world, especially for fast bowlers, and that if a batter can play in PSL, they may consider themselves among the best batters in the world.

PSL 7: Johnson Charles of the Multan Sultans says that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the top leagues in the world, especially for fast bowlers, and that if a batter can play in PSL, they may consider themselves among the best batters in the world.

The 33-year-old cricketer from Saint Lucia revealed in an interview that he’s looking forward to scoring some runs against tough bowling in the PSL.

“I’m very excited for the tournament to start. It’s one of the best tournaments right now. So, I’m really looking forward to it and to take on the challenge. And to have fun with the Multan Sultans family,” Johnson Charles said.

‘PSL has the best bowlers’

“It is one of the toughest tournaments in terms of facing bowlers, they have an asset of the best bowlers in the world. So as a batsman, if you can perform in this tournament, then you could count yourself as being good enough, (because the quality of bowlers in PSL, Pakistan was very difficult to score.) So, I’m definitely looking to come out and score some runs for the Multan family and also against Pakistani bowlers,” Johnson Charles said.

When questioned about his tournament aims, Charles stated that he hopes to be among the league’s best scorers.

“One of my goals in all tournaments is definitely, as a batsman, to be the top scorer in the league. So, that would be the number one. And I’m also looking to cash in on at least one century in a tournament, that would be a second one. I don’t set too many goals. I don’t aim too high, (but those are could be reachable). So, these are the two goals that I’m looking forward to,” he said.

Charles stated that he had previously visited Pakistan for only one PSL game, but this time he is staying for the entire league.

The West Indian player expressed his desire to see Pakistan’s beauty, but the pandemic has restricted him to a bio-secure bubble, preventing him from leaving.

“It’s disappointing that I can’t really go out to see the beauty of Pakistan, that’s one thing I was really looking forward to, but that’s just how it is. So, we just have to do what we have to do and make the PSL successful,” he said.

On COVID restrictions and mental health

“It is difficult for not just us as human beings but for any organism that has to be restricted because it is just not natural. But seeing how things are going on in the world, that’s how it is.” He said.

He agreed that the situation has harmed players’ mental health, claiming that some players have had to withdraw from events because they can’t handle the mental stress.

“It does put a lot of mental strain on your mind because like I said, it’s just not natural for us as humans to stay confined. So, it puts load on the mental capacity of players but we have to fight it,” he expressed.

‘Mohammad Rizwan a wonderful person and player’

He also hailed Mohammad Rizwan, the captain of his Multan Sultans and Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman, as a superb guy and player.

“He is just going from strength to strength. It shows when you put in hard work, what it rewards you with and I’m happy for him. I hope he does even better this year. And kudos to him for all the hard work he’s put in. He’s a wonderful human being. And I just want him to continue.” He said.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here