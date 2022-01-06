Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 08:55 pm

PSL 7: PSL’s social media accounts are teasing a big surprise for cricket fans

PSL’s official account piqued fans’ interest even more by posting a cryptic image on numerous social media networks. “What’s up Pakistan?” ran the caption, which piqued the interest of PSL fans on social media.

The cricketing community in the country reacted quickly to the tweet, believing that either the PSL 7 logo or the musicians for the PSL 7 anthem will be revealed shortly.

Take a look at this post

Twitter

Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

On Twitter, the post has received over 3,500 likes and 200 retweets, while on Instagram, it has received over 8,900 likes. The message has piqued the interest of PSL fans, who are eagerly anticipating the reveal.

PSL 2022 will begin on 27th January at National Stadium Karachi, with six teams competing for the title of PSL champion on 27th February. The tournament’s mini-draft will take place in the coming days as teams finalise their 20-man rosters for the major event.

