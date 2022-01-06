PSL 7: PSL’s social media accounts are teasing a big surprise for cricket fans

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 is less than a month away, and preparations for the T20 tournament are well started. The official anthem and logo of PSL 7 are highly awaited by Pakistan's cricketing community.

PSL’s official account piqued fans’ interest even more by posting a cryptic image on numerous social media networks. “What’s up Pakistan?” ran the caption, which piqued the interest of PSL fans on social media.

The cricketing community in the country reacted quickly to the tweet, believing that either the PSL 7 logo or the musicians for the PSL 7 anthem will be revealed shortly.

On Twitter, the post has received over 3,500 likes and 200 retweets, while on Instagram, it has received over 8,900 likes. The message has piqued the interest of PSL fans, who are eagerly anticipating the reveal.

PSL 2022 will begin on 27th January at National Stadium Karachi, with six teams competing for the title of PSL champion on 27th February. The tournament’s mini-draft will take place in the coming days as teams finalise their 20-man rosters for the major event.