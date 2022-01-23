Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 12:54 am

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators released their PSL 2022 anthem, which ft. Ushna Shah and Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators' have released their official anthem for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi. © Quetta Gladiators Twitter

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The song is dedicated to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who will end his PSL career this season.

Former Strings vocalist Bilal Maqsood performs the gladiator-themed anthem Shaan e Pakistan, which includes rap by Ahmed Murtaza.

Ushna Shah and Adnan Siddiqui, two famous brand ambassadors for the Quetta Gladiators, appear in the video for the song.

In the video published by Quetta Gladiators on Twitter and other social media accounts, comedian Shafaat Ali also appears.

Afridi has joined Quetta Gladiators after leaving Multan Sultans, and this is his fourth PSL assignment. The PSL 2022 is set to be the Afridi’s last PSL.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

40 mins ago
PSL 7: PM Imran Khan gives Lahore Qalandars best wishes for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister (PM), expresses his warmest wishes...
55 mins ago
'India vs Pakistan is the biggest game', says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has compared the India-Pakistan clash with the Ashes....
1 hour ago
PSL 7: 'I'd say Peshawar Zalmi and the Lahore Qalandars have the best combination', says Inzamam-ul-Haq

PSL 7: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars...
1 hour ago
'Wasim Akram is the most difficult bowler I have ever faced', says Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin, a former India batsman, has ranked Pakistan's great pacer Wasim...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators foreign players arrive in Karachi

PSL 7: Foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have arrived...
3 hours ago
'Foreign players can singlehandedly turn around any match', says Sarfaraz Ahmed

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, claims that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 
15 mins ago
Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 

ISLAMABAD, Muzaffar Khan, a rising Pakistani boxer, knocked out his Afghan opponent...
Sarfaraz Ahmed
16 mins ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed: I enjoy healthy competition with Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's former captain, has dismissed reports of a...
Amar Khan
21 mins ago
Amar Khan, Meera and Ahsan Khan’s Killer Dance Moves Sets the Internet on fire

The International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) were hosted in Turkey, and some...
Shaheen Afridi
29 mins ago
‘We have tried to sort out our middle order and bowling’, Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, believes his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement