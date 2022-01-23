PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators released their PSL 2022 anthem, which ft. Ushna Shah and Shahid Afridi
PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators' have released their official anthem for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.
The song is dedicated to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who will end his PSL career this season.
Former Strings vocalist Bilal Maqsood performs the gladiator-themed anthem Shaan e Pakistan, which includes rap by Ahmed Murtaza.
Ushna Shah and Adnan Siddiqui, two famous brand ambassadors for the Quetta Gladiators, appear in the video for the song.
In the video published by Quetta Gladiators on Twitter and other social media accounts, comedian Shafaat Ali also appears.
Unleashing the Gladiators official anthem for @thePSLt20 Season 7! 🔥⚔️⁰The #PurpleForce
We are charged & ready to conquer. 🔱#ShaanePakistan ⁰by @bilalxmaqsood. @SAfridiOfficial @ushnashah @iamshafaatali @mnawaz94 @sohailmalik614 @iNaseemShah @halffullstudio #HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/YeVFogb8MR
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) January 22, 2022
Afridi has joined Quetta Gladiators after leaving Multan Sultans, and this is his fourth PSL assignment. The PSL 2022 is set to be the Afridi’s last PSL.
