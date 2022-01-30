PSl 7: Quetta Gladiators requested to replace Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: According to a franchise official, the Quetta Gladiators have asked the HBL Pakistan Super League's (PSL) technical committee to find a substitute player for all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

The Gladiators’ administration has petitioned the committee to allow Hassan Khan, a squad member and former captain of the Pakistan U19 team, to play for the team, according to Azam Khan, the franchise’s manager.

The request came after the all-second rounder’s coronavirus test came back negative, although he will still be isolated for another seven days.

In the continuing Karachi leg, the Gladiators have three more matches. On January 31, they will face Multan Sultans, Islamabad United on February 3, and Lahore Qalandars on February 7. They’ve won one of the two games they’ve played thus far.

After briefly exiting the bio-secure bubble for a medical check-up on January 27, the former Pakistan captain and Gladiators all-rounder tested positive for Covid.

Wasim Akram, the president of the Karachi Kings, who tested positive for Covid on January 25, has since tested negative and is playing in today’s match against the Lahore Qalandars.

Vivian Richards lands in Karachi

Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, a veteran West Indian cricketer and Gladiators’ mentor, has also arrived in Karachi.

After a three-day isolation period, Sir Viv Richards will rejoin the Gladiators.

Richards expressed his excitement at returning to Pakistan in a message sent shortly after his arrival. He also praised the team for their strong start to the PSL 2022.

“It is great to know that you guys started off on a very good note. Winning is always very important,” he said.

Richard congratulated the Gladiators once more and stated that he hopes to see the members of the squad soon.

On Saturday, Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by eight wickets in the PSL 7.

