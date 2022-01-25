Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 11:22 pm

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators share video of ‘sweating it out’ at the gym for PSL 2022, watch

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have uploaded a YouTube video in which the team can be seen exercising in a gym two days before the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Quetta Gladiators

© Quetta Gladiators YouTube

The Purple Force training is shown in all aspects in an indoor gym facility in this video.

After a three-day required isolation period in a PSL bubble established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohammad Hasnain remarked in a video that he feels “absolutely great” to be back training.

“Its that time of year again,” the official Twitter account of the Quetta Gladiators also said, posting a video teaser of the team “sweating it out” at the gym.

The Quetta Gladiators, including star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, coach Moin Khan, and bowler Sohail Tanveer, are shown in the clip.

Have a look

There’s a buzz in the air.

Cricket fans are getting ready for the PSL 7, which will begin on January 27 in Karachi National Stadium.

The PCB said on Monday that international players participating in the tournament are “excited at the prospects”.

The league has established itself as an ideal platform for international cricketers to ply their trade since its beginning in 2016, according to a statement released by the PCB.

