05th Jan, 2022. 06:44 pm

PSL 7: Ramiz Raja meets CM Sindh, to discuss PSL arrangements during Karachi visit

PSL 7: On his visit to Karachi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja met with Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Syed Murad Ali at CM House and also convened a discussion with senior police officials about staging Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 matches in the port city.

Ramiz Raja and Murad Ali Shah

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja (Left) and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah (Right). Photo Source: Twitter

Raja met with Sindh’s CM and reviewed PCB’s talent-hunting and grooming plans.

Renovation of cricket grounds, establishment of high-performance centres, and planning for a successful hosting of this year’s PSL games in Karachi were all discussed extensively.

Later, he met with senior police officers, district administrators, Sindh government officials, and security personnel engaged in the PSL 7 staging in Karachi.

All potential measures for guaranteeing a seamless admission to the National Stadium Karachi for fans, as well as the provision of world-class facilities for them, including a fan park, were discussed during the meeting.

