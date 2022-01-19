PSL 7: Replacements made by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 squads of Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have each made a replacement.

Because of Harry Brook’s international commitments, the Qalandars have signed fast bowler Matthew Potts as a partial replacement for the first three matches.

Arish Ali Khan, a left-arm orthodox, has been brought in to replace pacer Mohammad Amir Khan, who has been ruled out of the event due to injury.

The HBL PSL 2022 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by Director – International Cricket Operations, Zakir Khan, and includes Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan, and Sameer Khosa, has authorised the two replacements.

From the 27th of January to the 27th of February, the HBL PSL will be held for the seventh time.

