Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

PSL 7: Replacements made by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 squads of Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have each made a replacement.

PSL 7

© PCB

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 squads of Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have each made a replacement.

Because of Harry Brook’s international commitments, the Qalandars have signed fast bowler Matthew Potts as a partial replacement for the first three matches.

Arish Ali Khan, a left-arm orthodox, has been brought in to replace pacer Mohammad Amir Khan, who has been ruled out of the event due to injury.

The HBL PSL 2022 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by Director – International Cricket Operations, Zakir Khan, and includes Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan, and Sameer Khosa, has authorised the two replacements.

From the 27th of January to the 27th of February, the HBL PSL will be held for the seventh time.

For PSL 7 Squad – Click Here

Read More

2 hours ago
Mohammad Rizwan vs Sarfaraz Ahmed: Who will rule in PSL 7?

Pakistan has a lengthy history of cricket and has produced multiple world-class...
2 hours ago
ICC declares Babar Azam captain of the ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed the eleven players who...
3 hours ago
Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the names of the XI players...
4 hours ago
Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to...
4 hours ago
Rafael Nadal reaches round three at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier...
4 hours ago
Australian number one Barty enters third round

Power-serving top seed Ashleigh Barty raced into the Australian Open third round...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

27 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo fiancée Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her engagement ring

The Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez...
6 mins ago
Legendary André Leon Talley passed away at 73

André Leon Talley, Vogue's legendary former creative director and editor-at-large, has died....
PSL
11 mins ago
PSL 7: NCOC approves 25% spectators for Karachi PSL 2022

PSL 7: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a...
Burj Khalifa
11 mins ago
New Burj Khalifa ad by Emirates has a new twist this time

Last year, Emirates Airlines surprised the world when they placed a woman...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600