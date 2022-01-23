Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:38 pm

PSL 7: Rumman Raees is eager to return to game action after a tough injury break

PSL 7: Fast and agile Rumman Raees sees the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 as a chance to rekindle his stifled career, which has been hampered by injuries.

Rumman Raees

Rumman Raees. © Islamabad United YouTube

After acting as a bowling consultant for Islamabad United in PSL 6, he will be representing Multan Sultans in PSL 7. His career was nearly cut short due to a gruelling back injury, but he was able to reclaim his spot on the PSL 2022 draft roster after a lengthy and rigorous rehabilitation process, and he is eager to represent his newly acquired franchise.

Rumman stated that he wants to make amends and go back behind the wheel for the flagship event. He is optimistic that his two years of hard work would not be in vain.

“This is very important for me and I am very much looking forward to giving my best. I’ve worked really hard on my fitness in the last two years and played domestic cricket this season, I will try that all my efforts don’t go in vain,” Rumman Raees said.

“I am thankful that I’m coming back to a top-level sport as a cricketer, and I am all set for this,” he added.

The Karachi-based fast bowler said working as a bowling consultant was a rewarding experience since he was able to pass on his knowledge to young aspiring fast bowlers while continuing to work on his recuperation.

“It was a very important decision for me. It allowed me to stay in the dressing room and work on my fitness,” he said.

“United management told me that I could share my experience with youngsters and, simultaneously, I could work on my rehab with the team’s physio, and it really helped me. The physio worked hard on my injury and shared some tips which proved to be very important for me and have made me fitter than before,” Raees shared.

He admitted that he will miss Islamabad United, but that switching teams is an inevitable part of a player’s career.

“I am looking forward to giving my 100% for the Multan Sultans,” he said.

Rumman does not want to put himself under any additional stress and prefers to watch cricket in a joyous atmosphere.

“I am very clear about it, I want to be relaxed in the field instead of taking pressure from what I set for myself. Everyone wants to be on top, that’s the other thing, but for me, I just want to enjoy my cricket,” he added.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

 

