Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm

PSL 7: Salman Iqbal dissatisfied with Karachi Kings’ batting strategy in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings, was not happy with his team's batting performance in the first match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition.

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm
Salman Iqbal

Salman Iqbal. © A-Sports

PSL 7: Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings, was not happy with his team’s batting performance in the first match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition.

At the National Stadium Karachi, the Karachi Kings met the Multan Sultans. Mohammad Rizwan, who won the toss, asked Kings to bat first.

Kings struggled throughout their innings, scoring only 124 runs in their 20 overs, which Rizwan and his men comfortably chased down in the 19th over.

Babar Azam and his teammates were never able to settle down. Multan Sultan’s bowling was excellent, and he left Karachi with nothing.

The home side’s batting strategy, on the other hand, was questionable, with no batters other than Sharjeel Khan finishing with a good strike rate.

“The score of our team batting first against Multan Sultans could have been more. We didn’t score much in the first ten overs and also scored 20 to 25 runs at the backend.” Salman Iqbal said while talking to the reporters.

Salman also provided an update on Wasim Akram, the president of the Karachi Kings, who is now in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

After finishing his quarantine period, Wasim Akram will return to the franchise in two days.

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

Read More

2 hours ago
Muhammad Rizwan Jokes on Kings for Keeping Him on the Bench in Previous PSL Seasons

Before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season began, Mohammad Rizwan was...
3 hours ago
PSL 2022 - Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | QG VS PZ

Sarfaraz Ahmed,s Quetta Gladiators will take on Shoaib Malik's Peshawar Zalmi, in...
4 hours ago
ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Stream | Live Score Updates

ICC U19 World Cup, Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live...
4 hours ago
Pakistan U19 to face Australia U19 in today's quarter-final

Pakistan U19 and Australia U19 will lock horns in the ICC U19...
6 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators to face each other tonight in Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in their first match...
7 hours ago
Wahab Riaz tested positive for Covid-19, Shoaib Malik to lead team

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz will not be a part of the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Panday
48 seconds ago
‘Love, for me, is a lot about friendship’ Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is now preparing for the release of her forthcoming flick...
6 mins ago
Imran, Buzdar discuss overall political, administrative situation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with Prime Minister...
Mouni Roy
13 mins ago
New bride Mouni Roy looks stunning in a green gown as she parties in Goa

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...
Iraq confirms the continuation of flights despite rocket attack on Baghdad airport
16 mins ago
Iraq confirms the continuation of flights despite rocket attack on Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi authorities confirmed on Friday the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600