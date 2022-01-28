PSL 7: Salman Iqbal dissatisfied with Karachi Kings’ batting strategy in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings, was not happy with his team's batting performance in the first match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition.

At the National Stadium Karachi, the Karachi Kings met the Multan Sultans. Mohammad Rizwan, who won the toss, asked Kings to bat first.

Kings struggled throughout their innings, scoring only 124 runs in their 20 overs, which Rizwan and his men comfortably chased down in the 19th over.

Babar Azam and his teammates were never able to settle down. Multan Sultan’s bowling was excellent, and he left Karachi with nothing.

The home side’s batting strategy, on the other hand, was questionable, with no batters other than Sharjeel Khan finishing with a good strike rate.

“The score of our team batting first against Multan Sultans could have been more. We didn’t score much in the first ten overs and also scored 20 to 25 runs at the backend.” Salman Iqbal said while talking to the reporters.

Salman also provided an update on Wasim Akram, the president of the Karachi Kings, who is now in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

After finishing his quarantine period, Wasim Akram will return to the franchise in two days.

