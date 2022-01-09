PSL 7: Salman Naseer has been appointed as Tournament Director for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Salman Naseer, the board's COO, as the director of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

With the preparations for the forthcoming PSL 7 well underway, the PCB has chosen to select Naseer as the tournament’s director, according to sources.

The event will begin on 27th January at the National Stadium Karachi. The tournament’s final will be held on 27th February at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

It’s worth noting that all of the teams reinforced their squads for PSL 7 yesterday by signing supplementary category players and making partial replacement calls in the mini-draft.