Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 07:49 pm

PSL 7: Salman Naseer has been appointed as Tournament Director for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Salman Naseer, the board's COO, as the director of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Salman Naseer

Salman Naseer. © PCB YouTube

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Salman Naseer, the board’s COO, as the director of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

With the preparations for the forthcoming PSL 7 well underway, the PCB has chosen to select Naseer as the tournament’s director, according to sources.

Read More: PSL 7: Ben Dunk will be the power-hitting coach for Lahore Qalandars

The event will begin on 27th January at the National Stadium Karachi. The tournament’s final will be held on 27th February at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

It’s worth noting that all of the teams reinforced their squads for PSL 7 yesterday by signing supplementary category players and making partial replacement calls in the mini-draft.

Read More

39 mins ago
Australia's 'vital' tour to Pakistan is backed by Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan

Shane Warne, an ex-Australian spinner, and Michael Vaughan, a former England captain,...
56 mins ago
PSL 7: CSA has refused to issue NOCs to centrally contracted South African cricketers for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 has been dealt...
1 hour ago
Usman Khawaja feels that Australia's tour of Pakistan will inspire young Pakistanis

Usman Khawaja, an Australian batter, believes that travelling to Pakistan for a...
2 hours ago
World number one Barty wins Adelaide International

CANBERRA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- World number one Ash Barty has got...
8 hours ago
Rising Covid-19 cases: PCB mulls strategy for PSL 2022

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to...
8 hours ago
PCB awards in retrospect: Rizwan wins big after fabulous 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a virtual digital ceremony of the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ranveer Singh
4 mins ago
Throwback when Ranveer Singh was trolled for his double ponytail

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his maverick fashion sense,...
Ben Dunk
15 mins ago
PSL 7: Ben Dunk will be the power-hitting coach for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition...
Vidya Balan
16 mins ago
Vidya Balan as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? director reveals

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has revealed whether or...
China's weekly export container shipping index edges up
19 mins ago
China’s weekly export container shipping index edges up

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's index of export container transport edged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600