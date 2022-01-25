Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed believes Quetta Gladiators is in strong form to win PSL 2022

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed. © Sports Central YouTube

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former Pakistan captain, has recently been on the bench for the national side, but the wicket-keeper batsman is hopeful of winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title once more.

Sarfaraz stated in an interview that domestic competitions are crucial for players looking to make a comeback in the international stage, and he is aiming for the same goal.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is aiming for a strong performance from his team in the PSL.

“Firstly, for me, the team’s cause is more important than personal goals. So, it is important for me that Quetta wins the tournament and I contribute to Quetta’s success,” Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

“As I’ve always said, domestic tournaments are important for players to get noticed. I consider the PSL an important tournament for me and I will try my best to do well in the league,” he added.

Sarfaraz believes his team has a solid blend of young and veteran players.

“We made some good picks in the player draft and then had some good trades. We have Shahid Afridi, James Vince, Jason Roy, and Sohail Tanvir, along with the likes of James Faulkner, who is a very good T20 cricketer. So, it’s a good blend. As a team, we’ll try to get the maximum advantage of the experienced players available to our team,” he said.

“Shahid Afridi has said that this would be his last PSL, I want him to end his PSL career on a high note and wish that he guides Quetta Gladiators to victory in the tournament before hanging his boots,” he added.

Viv Richards was also highlighted by Sarfaraz, who stated that he will most likely join them in PSL 7.

“Sir Viv’s presence is always important for us, especially when the team is down. His lessons are always motivating for us,” he said.

Sarfaraz said he has left his comeback plans to fate and is concentrating on his performance to the best of his ability.

“As a cricketer, my job is to perform wherever I’ve got the opportunity, rest is up to my fate, if the chance is written for me, I will get it,” he said.

“I’ve no problems in sitting on a bench, I don’t make it an ego issue. I was humbled when I was captain, I am humbled when I am out of the team. The lesson my seniors taught me was that ups and downs are very regular in Pakistan’s cricket, so one needs to remain grounded,” he added.

Sarfaraz also addressed criticism of his captaincy and his aggressive behaviour on the field.

“When you see a match slipping out of your hands from a strong position, you naturally get angry, but that’s only on the field. People probably have noticed it now, but that’s my style and those who’ve played with me know it well, but, whatever happens on the ground, finishes on the ground,” he said.

