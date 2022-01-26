Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:50 pm

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi unlikely to join Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Shahid Khan Afridi, a star all-rounder, has asked his new franchise, Quetta Gladiators, to let him exit the bio-secure bubble of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:50 pm
Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi. © Daily Times

PSL 7: Shahid Khan Afridi, a star all-rounder, has asked his new franchise, Quetta Gladiators, to let him exit the bio-secure bubble of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

According to a spokesperson of Quetta Gladiators, the former Pakistan captain notified team management that he is suffering from a back spasm and that his sister-in-law has died.

“Shahid Afridi’s children are alone at home, and due to these reasons, he wants to pull out from the bio-secure bubble,” he said.

Advertisement

The star cricketer, however, has not yet left the hotel room where he is undergoing a necessary quarantine, according to the spokesperson, who added that any further information will be shared with the media.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told that Afridi does not require permission from the PCB and can leave the bio-secure bubble after receiving approval from his team management.

“However, he [Afridi] will have to undergo another three-day isolation and return two negative PCR tests for COVID-19 before entering the bio-secure bubble at any stage of the tournament,” he added.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL: 7: James Foster promoted to head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022

PSL 7: For the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022,...
6 hours ago
PSL 2022: Fans, Erin Holland has something to say

Erin Holland, a cricket presenter, has assured her fans that she would...
6 hours ago
Fire breaks out at National Stadium ahead of PSL 7

A fire broke out during welding activities at the National Stadium Karachi,...
6 hours ago
PSL 2022 Tickets – How to buy Pakistan Super League 7 tickets online?

PSL 2022 Tickets: PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will...
7 hours ago
PSL 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch PSL 2022 Live Streaming in Pakistan, India, Australia, UAE, Europe, America

PSL 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch PSL 2022 Live Streaming in...
8 hours ago
PSL 7: Whahab Raiz tops the wicket-taker list

Every season, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draws widespread acclaim for producing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

intel
59 seconds ago
EU court annuls €1 billion antitrust fine against Intel

BRUSSELS: An EU court on Wednesday annulled a €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion)...
7 mins ago
Kim Kardashian threatened by Kanye West about a second s** tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian is putting the things straight on the alleged second sex...
US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to 'consider departing now'
8 mins ago
US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to ‘consider departing now’

KYIV, Jan 26, 2022 (AFP) - The US embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday...
8 mins ago
State, not individuals can request for funds for Jihad: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that inciting the public to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement