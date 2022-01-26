PSL 7: Shahid Afridi unlikely to join Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Shahid Khan Afridi, a star all-rounder, has asked his new franchise, Quetta Gladiators, to let him exit the bio-secure bubble of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

PSL 7: Shahid Khan Afridi, a star all-rounder, has asked his new franchise, Quetta Gladiators, to let him exit the bio-secure bubble of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

According to a spokesperson of Quetta Gladiators, the former Pakistan captain notified team management that he is suffering from a back spasm and that his sister-in-law has died.

“Shahid Afridi’s children are alone at home, and due to these reasons, he wants to pull out from the bio-secure bubble,” he said.

Advertisement

The star cricketer, however, has not yet left the hotel room where he is undergoing a necessary quarantine, according to the spokesperson, who added that any further information will be shared with the media.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told that Afridi does not require permission from the PCB and can leave the bio-secure bubble after receiving approval from his team management.

“However, he [Afridi] will have to undergo another three-day isolation and return two negative PCR tests for COVID-19 before entering the bio-secure bubble at any stage of the tournament,” he added.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here